Georgian Oaks Apartments 2
Last updated April 4 2020 at 3:33 AM

Georgian Oaks Apartments 2

915 Woodland Trail · No Longer Available
Location

915 Woodland Trail, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
pool
Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 for rent in Smyrna, offers you an incredible living experience. We are situated in a secluded community that is conveniently located in the Smyrna/Vinings area.

Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 offers quick response times and professional attention. Retreat to your spacious apartment home and relax among unsurpassed comfort.

Here at Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park - the new home to the Atlanta Braves, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located near the MARTA bus-line ensuring a convenient home that you will love.

If you are interested in making this wonderful community your home, contact us today to tour your new home or visit our website at www.georgianoaksapartments2.com!

*We accept Section 8*

(RLNE4890057)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 have any available units?
Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 have?
Some of Georgian Oaks Apartments 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 currently offering any rent specials?
Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 is pet friendly.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 offer parking?
Yes, Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 offers parking.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 have a pool?
Yes, Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 has a pool.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 have accessible units?
No, Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 does not have accessible units.
Does Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 has units with dishwashers.
