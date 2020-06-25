Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking pool

Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 for rent in Smyrna, offers you an incredible living experience. We are situated in a secluded community that is conveniently located in the Smyrna/Vinings area.



Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 offers quick response times and professional attention. Retreat to your spacious apartment home and relax among unsurpassed comfort.



Here at Georgian Oaks Apartments 2 you will be located within 10 minutes of SunTrust Park - the new home to the Atlanta Braves, The Battery, and Cumberland Mall. You will also find that a variety of shopping venues and restaurants are all within walking distance from your home. Close relevance to LIFE University for students. We are also located near the MARTA bus-line ensuring a convenient home that you will love.



If you are interested in making this wonderful community your home, contact us today to tour your new home or visit our website at www.georgianoaksapartments2.com!



*We accept Section 8*



(RLNE4890057)