Last updated May 1 2019 at 2:42 AM

800 Wayland Court SE

800 Wayland Court · No Longer Available
Location

800 Wayland Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
This is a completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms listing. ranch-style home in the heart of Smyrna. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern finishes. Right off of the kitchen is a new deck and a landscaped back yard. Inside the home hardwoods, floors flow throughout. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom. The house sits in a quiet neighborhood that is walking distance to Campbell High School and yet offers the perks of living in the city with the new Braves Stadium, I-285, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 800 Wayland Court SE have any available units?
800 Wayland Court SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 800 Wayland Court SE have?
Some of 800 Wayland Court SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Wayland Court SE currently offering any rent specials?
800 Wayland Court SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Wayland Court SE pet-friendly?
No, 800 Wayland Court SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 800 Wayland Court SE offer parking?
Yes, 800 Wayland Court SE offers parking.
Does 800 Wayland Court SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 800 Wayland Court SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Wayland Court SE have a pool?
No, 800 Wayland Court SE does not have a pool.
Does 800 Wayland Court SE have accessible units?
No, 800 Wayland Court SE does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Wayland Court SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 800 Wayland Court SE has units with dishwashers.

