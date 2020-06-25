800 Wayland Court SE.

Amenities

This is a completely renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms listing. ranch-style home in the heart of Smyrna. The kitchen features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern finishes. Right off of the kitchen is a new deck and a landscaped back yard. Inside the home hardwoods, floors flow throughout. The master bedroom boasts a walk-in closet and on-suite bathroom. The house sits in a quiet neighborhood that is walking distance to Campbell High School and yet offers the perks of living in the city with the new Braves Stadium, I-285, and more!