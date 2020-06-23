All apartments in Smyrna
6023 Mayfield Way
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

6023 Mayfield Way

6023 Mayfield Way · No Longer Available
Location

6023 Mayfield Way, Smyrna, GA 30126

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
playground
fireplace
Beautiful townhome in pristine condition. Located just a few steps away from the neighborhood entrance to River Line Park with walking path, playground and soccer fields. Entertain guests with a lovely open concept on the main level including a patio space with views of the Atlanta skyline. Upgrades include granite countertops, SS appliances in kitchen, hardwoods throughout main level, gas fireplace & 9ft ceilings with tons of natural light. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms plus a bonus loft space. All appliances included. Easily access 285, 75/85 and I-20

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6023 Mayfield Way have any available units?
6023 Mayfield Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 6023 Mayfield Way have?
Some of 6023 Mayfield Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6023 Mayfield Way currently offering any rent specials?
6023 Mayfield Way isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6023 Mayfield Way pet-friendly?
No, 6023 Mayfield Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 6023 Mayfield Way offer parking?
No, 6023 Mayfield Way does not offer parking.
Does 6023 Mayfield Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6023 Mayfield Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6023 Mayfield Way have a pool?
No, 6023 Mayfield Way does not have a pool.
Does 6023 Mayfield Way have accessible units?
No, 6023 Mayfield Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6023 Mayfield Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6023 Mayfield Way has units with dishwashers.
