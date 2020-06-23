6023 Mayfield Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities playground

Beautiful townhome in pristine condition. Located just a few steps away from the neighborhood entrance to River Line Park with walking path, playground and soccer fields. Entertain guests with a lovely open concept on the main level including a patio space with views of the Atlanta skyline. Upgrades include granite countertops, SS appliances in kitchen, hardwoods throughout main level, gas fireplace & 9ft ceilings with tons of natural light. Upstairs you'll find 3 spacious bedrooms plus a bonus loft space. All appliances included. Easily access 285, 75/85 and I-20