5220 Afton Way
Last updated June 4 2019 at 6:05 AM

5220 Afton Way

5220 Afton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5220 Afton Way, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this townhouse! This will not last in this highly desirable Smyrna neighborhood. Perfectly renovated, perfect roommate setup! Hardwoods main level and new carpet upstairs, new neutral paint color throughout. Kitchen w stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans. Private fenced backyard. Walking distance to restaurants and new Braves Stadium. Close to 75/285. NO SECTION-8 OR VOUCHERS. Must have verifiable income. No evictions. $45 Application fee per adult. No Smoking. Pets allowed with $300 non-refundable pet deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5220 Afton Way have any available units?
5220 Afton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5220 Afton Way have?
Some of 5220 Afton Way's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5220 Afton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5220 Afton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5220 Afton Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 5220 Afton Way is pet friendly.
Does 5220 Afton Way offer parking?
No, 5220 Afton Way does not offer parking.
Does 5220 Afton Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5220 Afton Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5220 Afton Way have a pool?
No, 5220 Afton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5220 Afton Way have accessible units?
No, 5220 Afton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5220 Afton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5220 Afton Way has units with dishwashers.
