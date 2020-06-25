5220 Afton Way

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this townhouse! This will not last in this highly desirable Smyrna neighborhood. Perfectly renovated, perfect roommate setup! Hardwoods main level and new carpet upstairs, new neutral paint color throughout. Kitchen w stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs with ceiling fans. Private fenced backyard. Walking distance to restaurants and new Braves Stadium. Close to 75/285. NO SECTION-8 OR VOUCHERS. Must have verifiable income. No evictions. $45 Application fee per adult. No Smoking. Pets allowed with $300 non-refundable pet deposit.