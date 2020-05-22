All apartments in Smyrna
5158 Afton Way
Last updated March 23 2019 at 10:23 AM

5158 Afton Way

5158 Afton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5158 Afton Way, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Perfectly renovated, perfect roommate setup! - Youll LOVE, love, love how the owners have renovated this property for you! Hardwoods main level, nice neutral gray color throughout. Kitchen w granite, stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash, farmhouse sink. Two bedrooms upstairs each about the same size and EACH has own private bath AND walk in closet. Once has a nice view of the backyard, the other has walk-out to small sitting porch. Front load washer and dryer stay too! One of the best locations in the city for commuters-right off Cobb Pkwy at 285 and 75 merge.

(RLNE2740262)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5158 Afton Way have any available units?
5158 Afton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5158 Afton Way have?
Some of 5158 Afton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5158 Afton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5158 Afton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5158 Afton Way pet-friendly?
No, 5158 Afton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5158 Afton Way offer parking?
No, 5158 Afton Way does not offer parking.
Does 5158 Afton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5158 Afton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5158 Afton Way have a pool?
No, 5158 Afton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5158 Afton Way have accessible units?
No, 5158 Afton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5158 Afton Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 5158 Afton Way does not have units with dishwashers.
