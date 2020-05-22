5158 Afton Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Perfectly renovated, perfect roommate setup! - Youll LOVE, love, love how the owners have renovated this property for you! Hardwoods main level, nice neutral gray color throughout. Kitchen w granite, stainless steel appliances, glass backsplash, farmhouse sink. Two bedrooms upstairs each about the same size and EACH has own private bath AND walk in closet. Once has a nice view of the backyard, the other has walk-out to small sitting porch. Front load washer and dryer stay too! One of the best locations in the city for commuters-right off Cobb Pkwy at 285 and 75 merge.



(RLNE2740262)