5094 Afton Way

Amenities
Check out this townhouse! This will not last in this highly desirable neighborhood. Perfectly renovated, perfect roommate setup! Hardwoods main level and upstairs, neutral paint color throughout. Kitchen w stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs each about the same size and EACH has own private bath AND walk-in closets. Washer and dryer in basement. Oversized one-car garage with work area. Private fenced backyard and huge walk-out deck. Walking distance to new Braves Stadium. Close to highways. No Section-8. No Smoking. Verifiable income. No evictions.