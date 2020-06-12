All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated April 9 2019 at 8:58 AM

5094 Afton Way

5094 Afton Way · No Longer Available
Location

5094 Afton Way, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Check out this townhouse! This will not last in this highly desirable neighborhood. Perfectly renovated, perfect roommate setup! Hardwoods main level and upstairs, neutral paint color throughout. Kitchen w stainless steel appliances. Two bedrooms upstairs each about the same size and EACH has own private bath AND walk-in closets. Washer and dryer in basement. Oversized one-car garage with work area. Private fenced backyard and huge walk-out deck. Walking distance to new Braves Stadium. Close to highways. No Section-8. No Smoking. Verifiable income. No evictions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5094 Afton Way have any available units?
5094 Afton Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 5094 Afton Way have?
Some of 5094 Afton Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5094 Afton Way currently offering any rent specials?
5094 Afton Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5094 Afton Way pet-friendly?
No, 5094 Afton Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 5094 Afton Way offer parking?
Yes, 5094 Afton Way offers parking.
Does 5094 Afton Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5094 Afton Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5094 Afton Way have a pool?
No, 5094 Afton Way does not have a pool.
Does 5094 Afton Way have accessible units?
No, 5094 Afton Way does not have accessible units.
Does 5094 Afton Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5094 Afton Way has units with dishwashers.
