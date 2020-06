Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully renovated home with outstanding kitchen, great bathrooms and a fenced yard with deck. Fresh paint and new carpet. Ready for immediate move-in. Awesome location off Spring Road within walking distance of Cumberland and Cobb Pkwy. Very close to Cobb Galleria and new Braves Stadium. Lots of Restaurants within a Walking Distance!