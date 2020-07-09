All apartments in Smyrna
4751 Camp Highland Rd Se

4751 Camp Highland Road · No Longer Available
Location

4751 Camp Highland Road, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
oven
refrigerator
Available now! Terrific one level Ranch duplex in Smyrna just off the East West Connector and near the Silver Comet Trail. Lower unit is a walk-in Ranch with tile flooring throughout. Living room and eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms with an updated hall bath between them. Utilities included with lease are Trash, Gas and Water. Washer / Dryer pictured are included. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

