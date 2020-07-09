4751 Camp Highland Rd Se

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated some paid utils oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Available now! Terrific one level Ranch duplex in Smyrna just off the East West Connector and near the Silver Comet Trail. Lower unit is a walk-in Ranch with tile flooring throughout. Living room and eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms with an updated hall bath between them. Utilities included with lease are Trash, Gas and Water. Washer / Dryer pictured are included. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google.