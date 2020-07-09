4751 Camp Highland Rd Se

Amenities
Available now! Terrific one level Ranch duplex in Smyrna just off the East West Connector and near the Silver Comet Trail. Lower unit is a walk-in Ranch with tile flooring throughout. Living room and eat-in kitchen. Two bedrooms with an updated hall bath between them. Utilities included with lease are Trash, Gas and Water. Washer / Dryer pictured are included. Resident Benefit Package included. Rent quoted reflects discount for on time payment, ask for details. Check out our 5-Star reviews on Google.