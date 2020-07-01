4122 Daniel Green Trail SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

You will feel like you are in the mountains on this fabulous screen porch! Fantastic move-in ready home on cul-de-sac in very active neighborhood! Beautiful hardwoods throughout. New windows. New roof. Newer HVAC. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, large island w/ gas cooktop, double ovens, & 2 large pantries. Lovely stacked stone gas fireplace in family room w/ coffered ceiling. 3 secondary bedrooms upstairs w/ 2 full baths. Master features tray ceiling, sitting room, his & her walk-in closets, & a beautiful bath w/ double vanities, jacuzzi tub &