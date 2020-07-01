All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated April 18 2020 at 5:25 AM

4122 Daniel Green Trail SE

4122 Daniel Green Trail · No Longer Available
Location

4122 Daniel Green Trail, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You will feel like you are in the mountains on this fabulous screen porch! Fantastic move-in ready home on cul-de-sac in very active neighborhood! Beautiful hardwoods throughout. New windows. New roof. Newer HVAC. Kitchen features granite countertops, tile backsplash, large island w/ gas cooktop, double ovens, & 2 large pantries. Lovely stacked stone gas fireplace in family room w/ coffered ceiling. 3 secondary bedrooms upstairs w/ 2 full baths. Master features tray ceiling, sitting room, his & her walk-in closets, & a beautiful bath w/ double vanities, jacuzzi tub &

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE have any available units?
4122 Daniel Green Trail SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE have?
Some of 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE currently offering any rent specials?
4122 Daniel Green Trail SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE pet-friendly?
No, 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE offer parking?
Yes, 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE offers parking.
Does 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE have a pool?
No, 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE does not have a pool.
Does 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE have accessible units?
No, 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE does not have accessible units.
Does 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4122 Daniel Green Trail SE has units with dishwashers.

