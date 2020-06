Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters stainless steel pool tennis court fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities pool tennis court

Very spacious 2 bedrooms 2 bath condo in Swim/Tennis community. Great kitchen with stainless steel appliances and tile backsplash, granite countertops. Open floorplan, large bedrooms, each bedroom has own bathroom! Water, sewer and trash included in rent! Washer and dryer in the unit! Easy access to I 75 and 285, close to shopping, restaurants, parks and new Braves Stadium! Call Olga with Renters Warehouse at 770-906-4171