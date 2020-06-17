All apartments in Smyrna
2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE

2978 Lexington Trace Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2978 Lexington Trace Drive, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 spacious rooms each with its own full bathroom- Large closets, Quiet neighborhood. Great Smyrna location- easy access to highway- Available immediately- Pets welcomed- (pls call or email for details)- Nice kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops - Bay window - small but fenced and quaint backyard- *****If working with an agent, please have them show you the property and call for details. Must have good rental history - Application fee is $50 p adult and includes credit and back ground ck.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE have any available units?
2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE have?
Some of 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE currently offering any rent specials?
2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE is pet friendly.
Does 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE offer parking?
No, 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE does not offer parking.
Does 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE have a pool?
No, 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE does not have a pool.
Does 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE have accessible units?
No, 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE has units with dishwashers.
