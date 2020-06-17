2978 Lexington Trace Drive SE

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 spacious rooms each with its own full bathroom- Large closets, Quiet neighborhood. Great Smyrna location- easy access to highway- Available immediately- Pets welcomed- (pls call or email for details)- Nice kitchen with white cabinets and granite countertops - Bay window - small but fenced and quaint backyard- *****If working with an agent, please have them show you the property and call for details. Must have good rental history - Application fee is $50 p adult and includes credit and back ground ck.