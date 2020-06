Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Move in ready near I-285! Available now in this popular quiet community! Awesome location right behind Smyrna Market Village. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout w/updated kitchen, open floor plan and tons of space! Bedrooms are large and the bathrooms have been updated. Nice deck which is perfect for entertaining or grilling. Also includes fridge, washer and dryer!