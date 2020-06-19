2640 Parks Edge Drive SE

Amenities

Close In Cul-de-sac craftsman home. 10 ft ceilings, gleaming hardwoods, updated lighting, custom built-ins & upgrades galore! Open living space w coffered ceilings, fireplace & lots of natural light. Farmhouse inspired kitchen w quartz counters, SS appliances, apron sink & large island! Master Suite w bay window bench, huge walk in closet, frame-less glass shower, tub & double vanity. Upstairs has 2 more bedrooms, full bath & large bonus room play space! Energy Star home! Fenced back yard, slate patio & fire pit outside. W/D, 3 barstools remain. Sorry, no pets allowed.