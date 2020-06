Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking media room

Beautiful brick front 4 Bedroom 2 Bath split level home on a huge basement with hardwood floors throughout. Huge Master Bedroom with a sitting area, beautiful kitchen with granite counter-tops and back-splash. The basement has 2 Bedrooms, full bath, laundry room, media room and plenty of storage space. A Huge fenced backyard for entertainment. Home is just minutes away from the Atlanta Braves SunTrust Park. Must See!