Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Updates galore! This home has had a lot of love and is ready for you to enjoy! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, plus a bonus/flex room you can use to suite your needs! All new flooring, paint, fixtures, roof and more! Small pets ok with additional non refundable deposit, Owner prefers long term tenant. Stainless steel refrigerator will be delivered in the next week! Available now. Get instant access using Rently, call or text 888-8831193 code 1350420

