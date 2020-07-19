All apartments in Smyrna
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
2109 Berryhill Cir
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2109 Berryhill Cir

2109 Berryhill Court · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Berryhill Court, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
bathtub
Picture perfect in active neighborhood bordering The Silver Comet Trail! Hardwood floors in foyer and kitchen. 2 story foyer, separate living room, formal dining room, open kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove and dishwasher has view to family room overlooks level patio and backyard! Master bedroom up with trey ceiling and private master bath with separate garden tub, shower and massive walk in closet. 3 additional guest rooms and hall bath. Situated on a cul de sac lot with flat backyard! Pets considered on case by case basis. No pets over 20 pounds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

