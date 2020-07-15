201 Aventine Lane

Amenities
Beautifully maintained Smyrna townhome available for move in early August. This three level townhome features a garage and lower level suite with bedroom and full bathroom. Main level boasts open concept kitchen, great room and awesome entertaining space. Top level features a gorgeous amster with beautiful en suite bath. Secondary bedroom is large with ample storage and bathroom. Pet friendly with requisite screening and fees. This is a must see! Call (or text for fastest response) Trish at 404-400-6197 with questions or to schedule a showing. Two year lease preferred, move in ready 8/10, could provide furnished or partially furnished if desired.