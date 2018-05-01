1711 Highlands View SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

This 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom townhome features fresh paint and new flooring. The large living room leads to a separate dining room and kitchen which is equipped with a gas stove, dishwasher, refrigerator, microwave and pantry. On the upper level you will find the master suite, the guest bedroom with en suite full bathroom and laundry room which is equipped with a washer & dryer. On the garage level you will find a bedroom with it's own deck. This home has a full unfinished basement, 1 car garage and large upper deck. Swim community, close to I-285. No pets please.