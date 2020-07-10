All apartments in Smyrna
1702 Nappa Valley Court SE

1702 Napa Valley Court · No Longer Available
Location

1702 Napa Valley Court, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
carpet
range
oven
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Beautiful townhome located in the heart of Smyrna! This unit features new flooring and carpeting, newer interior paint, stained kitchen cabinets with ample storage, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, and lots of natural light throughout. Large master suite with great closet space, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, fenced backyard and more! Great location minutes from Cumberland Mall, Truist Park, and The Battery, with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Available for immediate move-in!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

