1702 Nappa Valley Court SE

Beautiful townhome located in the heart of Smyrna! This unit features new flooring and carpeting, newer interior paint, stained kitchen cabinets with ample storage, stainless steel appliances, separate dining room, and lots of natural light throughout. Large master suite with great closet space, 2 additional spacious bedrooms, fenced backyard and more! Great location minutes from Cumberland Mall, Truist Park, and The Battery, with easy access to I-75 and I-285. Available for immediate move-in!