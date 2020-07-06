All apartments in Smyrna
1597 Springleaf Pt Se

1597 Springleaf Point Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

1597 Springleaf Point Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
I was offered a great job opportunity in Florida. I currently live in Smyrna and I would like for someone to take over my lease.

My lease ends in Dec 2019. It is available for May 2019.

It is $1250/mo + utilities (I usually pay about $150) You would pay for electricity, gas, water.

It is a 2 br 2 1/2 bath bath townhouse located about 5 mins away from the baseball stadium.
I have pics of the first floor (Kitchen, living room, first floor bathroom), the first bedroom and its bathroom. Not pictured is my the second bedroom/bathrm (cause im still living in there and its messy tbh) but I moved the rest of the furniture out but you can always come in person to view.

Nice quiet neighborhood.

I love living here. The people are very nice and the area is on the up and coming.

Close enough to Atlanta but far enough away that you dont have to be in constant traffic.

Has washer dryer hook ups

Pets are welcome.

Private owner and he is very nice.

Must have
- good credit. rental history. 30% debt to income ratio
- $50 application fee
-$900 deposit and first months rent to move in

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1597 Springleaf Pt Se have any available units?
1597 Springleaf Pt Se doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 1597 Springleaf Pt Se currently offering any rent specials?
1597 Springleaf Pt Se is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1597 Springleaf Pt Se pet-friendly?
Yes, 1597 Springleaf Pt Se is pet friendly.
Does 1597 Springleaf Pt Se offer parking?
No, 1597 Springleaf Pt Se does not offer parking.
Does 1597 Springleaf Pt Se have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1597 Springleaf Pt Se does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1597 Springleaf Pt Se have a pool?
No, 1597 Springleaf Pt Se does not have a pool.
Does 1597 Springleaf Pt Se have accessible units?
No, 1597 Springleaf Pt Se does not have accessible units.
Does 1597 Springleaf Pt Se have units with dishwashers?
No, 1597 Springleaf Pt Se does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1597 Springleaf Pt Se have units with air conditioning?
No, 1597 Springleaf Pt Se does not have units with air conditioning.

