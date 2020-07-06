1597 Springleaf Pt Se

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly

Unit Amenities w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

I was offered a great job opportunity in Florida. I currently live in Smyrna and I would like for someone to take over my lease.



My lease ends in Dec 2019. It is available for May 2019.



It is $1250/mo + utilities (I usually pay about $150) You would pay for electricity, gas, water.



It is a 2 br 2 1/2 bath bath townhouse located about 5 mins away from the baseball stadium.

I have pics of the first floor (Kitchen, living room, first floor bathroom), the first bedroom and its bathroom. Not pictured is my the second bedroom/bathrm (cause im still living in there and its messy tbh) but I moved the rest of the furniture out but you can always come in person to view.



Nice quiet neighborhood.



I love living here. The people are very nice and the area is on the up and coming.



Close enough to Atlanta but far enough away that you dont have to be in constant traffic.



Has washer dryer hook ups



Pets are welcome.



Private owner and he is very nice.



Must have

- good credit. rental history. 30% debt to income ratio

- $50 application fee

-$900 deposit and first months rent to move in