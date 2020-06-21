1581 Mosaic Way

Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous home in new condition available for rent, located in the heart of Smyrna. Only minutes away from Smyrna Market Village, Taylor Brawner Park, restaurants, shopping, and much more! Main level includes open floor plan, high ceilings, beautiful kitchen with huge island, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Large deck overlooking wooded landscape. Upper level includes 2 bedrooms with a shared bathroom, and a spacious Master with huge closet and full bathroom. Bottom level can be used as a Bonus/Playroom/Extra Bedroom with a full bath.