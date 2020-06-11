1486 Walker Street SE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

*Special discount* move in by February 1st receive $100.00 off first months rent.

Great location!! Close to Suntrust Park. Within walking distance to Smyrna's Market Village, Shops, Publix and restaurants.

Cute updated 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow home, new paint, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central heating and air. Laundry/mudroom with washer and dryer. Large fenced back yard with deck. Lawn care is included in the rent. Home is located in a quite neighborhood surrounded by new craftsman style homes. Broker is related to member owner.