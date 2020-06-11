All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 1486 Walker Street SE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
1486 Walker Street SE
Last updated February 13 2020 at 5:19 AM

1486 Walker Street SE

1486 Walker Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1486 Walker Street Southeast, Smyrna, GA 30080

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
*Special discount* move in by February 1st receive $100.00 off first months rent.
Great location!! Close to Suntrust Park. Within walking distance to Smyrna's Market Village, Shops, Publix and restaurants.
Cute updated 2 bedroom 1 bath bungalow home, new paint, hardwood floors, granite counter tops, central heating and air. Laundry/mudroom with washer and dryer. Large fenced back yard with deck. Lawn care is included in the rent. Home is located in a quite neighborhood surrounded by new craftsman style homes. Broker is related to member owner.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1486 Walker Street SE have any available units?
1486 Walker Street SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1486 Walker Street SE have?
Some of 1486 Walker Street SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1486 Walker Street SE currently offering any rent specials?
1486 Walker Street SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1486 Walker Street SE pet-friendly?
No, 1486 Walker Street SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 1486 Walker Street SE offer parking?
Yes, 1486 Walker Street SE offers parking.
Does 1486 Walker Street SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1486 Walker Street SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1486 Walker Street SE have a pool?
No, 1486 Walker Street SE does not have a pool.
Does 1486 Walker Street SE have accessible units?
No, 1486 Walker Street SE does not have accessible units.
Does 1486 Walker Street SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1486 Walker Street SE has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Eddy At Riverview Landing
6255 Riverview Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30126
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Walton Grove
2550 Cumberland Blvd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Cumberland Pointe
1202 Wexford Hills Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Glen Park
3740 Walton Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Belmont Crossing
1940 Atlanta Road Southeast
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College