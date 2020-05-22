1280 Creekside Terrace Se

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Spacious 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath corner unit townhouse in the beautiful Creekside at Vinings community.

The community is located on the Silver Comet Trail and is walking distance to Publix and Sprouts.

Quick access to everything Smyrna has to offer including SunTrust Park and a quick drive to Atlanta.

I-285 West to I-20 E is probably the fastest way to get to downtown Atlanta from surrounding outer loop suburbs.

Being a corner unit, this townhouse has extra windows bringing in a lot of natural light.

The layout is as follows:

Terrace Level: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full bath, Access to the Large two car-garage with extra storage space.

Middle Level: Living Room, Kitchen, Dining, Breakfast and extra sitting space.

Top Level: Master Bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet, Second bedroom with attached bathroom, and the laundry closet.

Water and Lawn Maintenance included.