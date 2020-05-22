All apartments in Smyrna
Last updated October 25 2019

1280 Creekside Terrace Se

1280 Creekside Ter SE · No Longer Available
Location

1280 Creekside Ter SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Spacious 4 Bed, 3.5 Bath corner unit townhouse in the beautiful Creekside at Vinings community.
The community is located on the Silver Comet Trail and is walking distance to Publix and Sprouts.
Quick access to everything Smyrna has to offer including SunTrust Park and a quick drive to Atlanta.
I-285 West to I-20 E is probably the fastest way to get to downtown Atlanta from surrounding outer loop suburbs.
Being a corner unit, this townhouse has extra windows bringing in a lot of natural light.
The layout is as follows:
Terrace Level: 2 Bedrooms, 1 Full bath, Access to the Large two car-garage with extra storage space.
Middle Level: Living Room, Kitchen, Dining, Breakfast and extra sitting space.
Top Level: Master Bedroom with attached bathroom and walk-in closet, Second bedroom with attached bathroom, and the laundry closet.
Water and Lawn Maintenance included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

