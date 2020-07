Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

2 bedroom 2 bath condo with all the latest updates - Quartz counters, stainless steel appliances, updated lighting, soft close drawers, hardwood floors, washer & dryer. Available Now! This one will not last! CALL TODAY!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.