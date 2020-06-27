118 Kenninghall Court

Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Move in Ready 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome Close to I-285. Home Features Entrance Foyer, One Car Garago, Formal Dining Room, Large Family Room w/Fireplace, Kitchen w/Breakfast Area & Breakfast Bar, & All Hard flooring throughout Upper Level Features Large Master w/Vaulted Ceiling & Master Bath w/Separate Tub & Shower w/Tile Floors & 2 Additional Good Size Bedrooms & Full Bath! Nice Private Back Deck & More! Close to the Elementary School. Fresh Paint Available Immediately



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,800

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.