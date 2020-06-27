All apartments in Smyrna
Find more places like 118 Kenninghall Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Smyrna, GA
/
118 Kenninghall Court
Last updated July 31 2019 at 8:23 PM

118 Kenninghall Court

118 Kenninghall Ct SE · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Smyrna
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

118 Kenninghall Ct SE, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Move in Ready 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome Close to I-285. Home Features Entrance Foyer, One Car Garago, Formal Dining Room, Large Family Room w/Fireplace, Kitchen w/Breakfast Area & Breakfast Bar, & All Hard flooring throughout Upper Level Features Large Master w/Vaulted Ceiling & Master Bath w/Separate Tub & Shower w/Tile Floors & 2 Additional Good Size Bedrooms & Full Bath! Nice Private Back Deck & More! Close to the Elementary School. Fresh Paint Available Immediately

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,800, Application Fee: $60, Security Deposit: $1,800
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 118 Kenninghall Court have any available units?
118 Kenninghall Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
Is 118 Kenninghall Court currently offering any rent specials?
118 Kenninghall Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 118 Kenninghall Court pet-friendly?
No, 118 Kenninghall Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Smyrna.
Does 118 Kenninghall Court offer parking?
No, 118 Kenninghall Court does not offer parking.
Does 118 Kenninghall Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 118 Kenninghall Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 118 Kenninghall Court have a pool?
No, 118 Kenninghall Court does not have a pool.
Does 118 Kenninghall Court have accessible units?
No, 118 Kenninghall Court does not have accessible units.
Does 118 Kenninghall Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 118 Kenninghall Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 118 Kenninghall Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 118 Kenninghall Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brighton Way Apartments
100 Parkway Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Ashford 75 Apartments
5000 S Lincoln Trace Ave SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Concord Crossing
2935 Old Concord Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Park Valley
4570 S Cobb Dr SE
Smyrna, GA 30082
Alder Park
8 Cumberland Way SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Park at Vinings
3000 Spring Hill Pkwy SE
Smyrna, GA 30080
Elevate West Village
4520 Pine Street
Smyrna, GA 30080
The Greens At Windy Hill
970 Windy Hill Rd SE
Smyrna, GA 30080

Similar Pages

Smyrna 1 BedroomsSmyrna 2 Bedrooms
Smyrna Dog Friendly ApartmentsSmyrna Pet Friendly Places
Smyrna Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GA
Lawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GA
McDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GADouglasville, GAPeachtree City, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Cumberland

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Life UniversityMorehouse College
Georgia Gwinnett College