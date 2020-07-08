1178 Oakview Dr

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking garage

Renovated and ready including energy efficient windows, this charming brick ranch is set back and situated on a quiet, tree lined street in Downtown Smyrna. Decorator interior paint colors, hearty hardwood flooring and great kitchen with rich cabinetry, stone counters and stainless appliances. Functional carport is easily enclosed. Unlike all the other homes on this street this special one offers an additional living space that expands the square footage tremendously! All season room opens to useable, level yard! Spacious bedrooms and closets. Walk to Tolleson Park. Minutes to SunTrust Park, The Battery, Smyrna Village, Ivy Walk, Vinings and West Village! Just 17 minutes from Hartsfield Jackson International Airport and 14 to CNN.