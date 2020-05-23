1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County

Amenities

Great Smyrna Location! 2BR/2.5BA Town Home with Finished Basement - Three Level 2BR/2.5BA Brick Front Town Home with Private Parking AND Finished Basement in Outstanding Smyrna Location Blocks from Trendy and Newly Developed Atlanta Rd/Windy Hill Rd Area. Close to Braves Stadium. Walk-Into the Main Level with Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Half Bath and Dining Leading to Spacious Carpeted Family Room with Fireplace and Back Deck Access with Private Wooded View. Kitchen Features Black Appliance Package and Natural Maple Cabinets. Upstairs are Two Very Spacious Bedrooms, Each with Full Bath Access and Generous Closet Space. Finished Basement on Terrace Level Features Nice Storage Space and Laundry Room INCLUDING Washer and Dryer. Finished Basement Also Offers Huge Media/Recreation OR 3rd Bedroom with Private Terrace Level Patio. Great Space! Home is Equipped with Security System, AT&T Uverse - Just Connect Your Account! CONTACT US TODAY for an Appointment to View. This Home is Move-In Ready!



Leasing Criteria: No Section 8

Min Credit Score: 625

Income: Min 3x monthly rent

Rental History: No Evictions/Collections 2 year Excellent Rental History



No Cats Allowed



