Last updated May 23 2019 at 9:34 AM

1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County

Location

1099 Westfield Trace, Smyrna, GA 30082

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pet friendly
Great Smyrna Location! 2BR/2.5BA Town Home with Finished Basement - Three Level 2BR/2.5BA Brick Front Town Home with Private Parking AND Finished Basement in Outstanding Smyrna Location Blocks from Trendy and Newly Developed Atlanta Rd/Windy Hill Rd Area. Close to Braves Stadium. Walk-Into the Main Level with Hardwood Floors in Kitchen, Half Bath and Dining Leading to Spacious Carpeted Family Room with Fireplace and Back Deck Access with Private Wooded View. Kitchen Features Black Appliance Package and Natural Maple Cabinets. Upstairs are Two Very Spacious Bedrooms, Each with Full Bath Access and Generous Closet Space. Finished Basement on Terrace Level Features Nice Storage Space and Laundry Room INCLUDING Washer and Dryer. Finished Basement Also Offers Huge Media/Recreation OR 3rd Bedroom with Private Terrace Level Patio. Great Space! Home is Equipped with Security System, AT&T Uverse - Just Connect Your Account! CONTACT US TODAY for an Appointment to View. This Home is Move-In Ready!

Leasing Criteria: No Section 8
Min Credit Score: 625
Income: Min 3x monthly rent
Rental History: No Evictions/Collections 2 year Excellent Rental History

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3331641)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County have any available units?
1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Smyrna, GA.
How much is rent in Smyrna, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Smyrna Rent Report.
What amenities does 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County have?
Some of 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County currently offering any rent specials?
1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County pet-friendly?
Yes, 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County is pet friendly.
Does 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County offer parking?
Yes, 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County offers parking.
Does 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County have a pool?
No, 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County does not have a pool.
Does 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County have accessible units?
No, 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County does not have accessible units.
Does 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County have units with dishwashers?
No, 1099 Westfield Trace Cobb County does not have units with dishwashers.
