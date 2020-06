Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking garage

Brand new listing....Steps to Wade's restaurant in Smyrna. Walk to Smyrna Market Village, community center, library & shopping. Only 1 mile! 3/1 but most will use as a 2/1 w/ an office. Close to downtown Smyrna dining and Publix from this home! Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances, granite counters, wood floors, . 2 car garage. Corner lot GREAT Spacious level fenced backyard! Application, credit/ background check required.