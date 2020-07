Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Quaint, one-level bungalow in great Smyrna neighborhood! This home features hardwood floors throughout most of the home, a remodeled kitchen with maple cabinets, stainless steel appliances, including refrigerator, large closets in the bedrooms, large covered porch, and a fenced backyard. One of the bedrooms is currently used as the dining room, but the owner is willing to convert it to a 3rd bedroom if you need it. Convenient location near park!