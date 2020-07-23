Apartment List
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM

9 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Beaufort, SC

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Beaufort offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
22 Units Available
Abberly Pointe
100 Ashton Pointe Blvd, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,191
728 sqft
Living well is the only Pointe! Blending a tranquil, natural setting with an unmatched location that makes any commute feel like a breeze, Abberly Pointe is the epitome of convenient, upscale living in the Beaufort area.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
10 Units Available
Legends North of Broad
100 Pinckney Marsh Ln, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,175
909 sqft
At Legends North of Broad, we strive to provide all the comforts of home and superior service through our professional and responsive management team. Come Enjoy the Luxury Lifestyle You Deserve!
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
129 Units Available
Waterleaf at Battery Creek
10 Shell Creek Dr, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,195
737 sqft
Recieve Free Rent Until September 1st!* Enjoy Lowcountry living in Beaufort, SC – welcome to Waterleaf at Battery Creek.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Pines
134 Fuller Street
134 Fuller Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,050
650 sqft
Minutes away from Downtown Beaufort and Port Royal, this charming 1 bd/1bth carriage house apartment is conveniently located to all that Beaufort has to offer! There are double closets in the master bedroom plus a walk in laundry closet with lots of

1 of 7

Last updated July 23 at 04:39 AM
1 Unit Available
Northwest Quadrant
1008 Duke Street - 2
1008 Duke Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,200
500 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Beaufort, this 1 bedroom / 1 bath apartment has all the essentials and is fully furnished for all of your needs! Utilities are included in rental rate: power, water, internet, cable, & trash pick up.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Commons
710 Boundary Street, 2a
710 Boundary St, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
700 sqft
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
100 Pines
710 Ribaut Road
710 Ribaut Road, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
1328 sqft
Downtown Living! Fully furnished, beautifully appointed and cute, cute, cute !!! This adorable 1 bedroom, 2 bath, cottage home with a newly constructed den/office is light, bright and move-in ready.

1 of 10

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Old Commons
710 Boundary Street
710 Boundary Street, Beaufort, SC
1 Bedroom
$1,660
9306 sqft
Pristine Downtown Location Short Term Rental. One Bedroom Furnished Apartment Overlooking The Beaufort River. Breathtaking Views! Walk To Restaurants And Shopping! All Utilities Included - Just Move In And ENJOY!! STAY MINIMUM 30 DAYS!
Results within 5 miles of Beaufort

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
10 Over Dam
10 Over Dam, Beaufort County, SC
1 Bedroom
$950
350 sqft
Beautiful studio apt. in the award-winning waterfront community of Habersham!!! Voted best community by Southern Living Magazine.
What to keep in mind when looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Beaufort, SC

Looking for 1 bedroom apartments in Beaufort offers a variety of choices and price points. 1 bedroom apartments allow more privacy than living with a roommate, and gives you more flexibility to find the perfect space for yourself or with a significant other.

There are a few things to consider when touring 1 bedroom apartments, including the square footage and layout. In some cities, small 1 bedroom apartments may cost nearly the same as a studio apartment. Decide whether cost, amenities, or location are the most important to help guide your apartment search.

If cost is a factor while searching for 1 bedroom apartments in Beaufort, consider which floor you will live on. The bottom floor is often cheaper than top floor units, or there may be a unit with undesirable views or with an outdated kitchen that rents for less.

Remember to come prepared during your apartment hunt with pay stubs, a letter of employment or recommendation, identification, and a checkbook to act quickly. The best 1 bedroom apartments require fast action, so come ready to sign.

