1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:20 PM
64 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Port Wentworth, GA
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:37pm
$
33 Units Available
The Columns at Coldbrook Station
501 Old Richmond Road, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
875 sqft
The Columns at Coldbrook Station is where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of Port Wentworth Georgia.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 12:52am
$
Contact for Availability
Ardmore at Rice Hope
1332 Mulberry Blvd, Port Wentworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
752 sqft
BRAND NEW APARTMENT HOMES... NOW OPEN! Find your new home today! Welcome to Ardmore at Rice Hope! Our Port Wentworth Apartments for rent have everything you need when looking for a home.
Results within 1 mile of Port Wentworth
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
41 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
$
113 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Results within 5 miles of Port Wentworth
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 14 at 07:04pm
$
34 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,104
766 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
$
Chatham Parkway
30 Units Available
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$952
834 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 06:44pm
10 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
22 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
816 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
Yamacraw Village
171 Units Available
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
308 W Fifth Street
308 W 5th St, Rincon, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
797 sqft
308 W Fifth Street - Rincon, GA $750/mth - Adorable, updated unit in Rincon with 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom! Tile flooring, family room, kitchen with new fridge and stove, laundry area, all electric. No pets! Please visit www.912rentals.
Results within 10 miles of Port Wentworth
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Pine Gardens
60 Units Available
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
807 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Leeds Gate - Colonial Village
14 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$917
820 sqft
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 06:53pm
$
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
804 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
Victory Heights
8 Units Available
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
790 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 06:25pm
$
Paradise Park
31 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated June 14 at 08:16pm
19 Units Available
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
818 sqft
Explore The Slate, our upscale community of apartments in Savannah, GA. This idyllic community of one, two, and three bedroom homes boasts open, spacious layouts, with elements of modern design and Southern charm around every corner.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
43 Units Available
Olympus Fenwick
101 Fenwick Village Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
844 sqft
Resort-style community with two sparkling swimming pools, community clubhouse and game room. Located just off I-95 and only 10 minutes from downtown. Units feature 9-foot ceilings, bay windows and garden tubs.
Verified
1 of 46
Last updated June 14 at 08:15pm
11 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
