1 bedroom apartments
14 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brunswick, GA
19 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
943 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
Country Club Estates
14 Units Available
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
818 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
29 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
34 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
30 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
Old Town
1 Unit Available
1122 Ellis
1122 Ellis St, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,400
740 sqft
This is your perfect vacation or long-term rental! Beautiful fully furnished cottage, located within easy walking distance to Newcastle Street and the heart of the Downtown District (known as Old Town, having adopted the James Oglethorpe Plan of
New Town
1 Unit Available
2524 Norwich Street
2524 Norwich St Brunswick 31520, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$775
710 sqft
Recently renovated house with 1 or 2 bedrooms and 1 full bathroom, front porch, parking spaces, large backyard with partial fencing, laundry room just off the kitchen and eat in kitchen; use as 1 bedroom and make the other room, your living room.
Results within 5 miles of Brunswick
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
800 Mallery Street
800 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
604 sqft
Unfurnished 1 Bedroom! Located close to the village and biking/walking distance to the beach. Beautiful wood flooring throughout the living/dining and bedroom. Outside deck that overlooks the Village Green Association pool.
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
3 Cottage Lawn Road
3 Cottage Lawn Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
512 sqft
Located in the exclusive gated community of Black Banks, a Historic 1933 Cottage, once part of the original Black Banks Plantation. Comes Fully furnished 1 Bedroom one Bath Cottage, Includes Utilities. Central heat & air. Washer & dryer included.
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
2501-2 Demere Road
2501 Demere Rd, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
800 sqft
Ground floor unit with sunroom, galley kitchen with pantry, walk in closet, laundry closet, one year lease, unfurnished, non-smoking, gated entry, community pool, fitness center, tennis courts.
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
850 Mallery Street
850 Mallery Street, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
700 sqft
Newly remodeled 1 bedroom, 1 bath upstairs condo. This unit is beautifully done all new floors, kitchen appliances, cabinets, all new furnishings and very well appointed. Brand new King bed in the bedroom all new high end bedding and bath towels.
Results within 10 miles of Brunswick
1 Unit Available
419 Fairway Villas
419 Fairway Villas, Glynn County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
837 sqft
Fairway Villa #419 is a bright and spacious one bedroom condominium with a sleeper sofa that makes this unit perfect for couples with room for an extra guest. This condo is a stand-alone building with no sharing of walls.
St. Simons
1 Unit Available
929 Wimbledon
929 Wimbledon Dr, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
1200 sqft
This cute fully furnished 1 bedroom condo with a loft has 2 full baths and a glassed in sunroom. Great mid-island location, perfect for a short term stay or a Fletc rental.
