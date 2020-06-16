546 E Congress Street

Amenities

Virtual tour available! This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home. There is even a private courtyard with table and chairs so you can enjoy the nice Savannah weather and dine al fresco! Inside you will find a nice living area with ample seating, a fully stocked kitchen, and formal dining room. The bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets, and TV's. Pets considered. Rent price does not include utilities.