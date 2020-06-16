All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 546 E Congress Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
546 E Congress Street
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:40 AM

546 E Congress Street

546 East Congress Street · (478) 952-5069
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Downtown Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

546 East Congress Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1260 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
Virtual tour available! This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home. There is even a private courtyard with table and chairs so you can enjoy the nice Savannah weather and dine al fresco! Inside you will find a nice living area with ample seating, a fully stocked kitchen, and formal dining room. The bedrooms and two full bathrooms are located upstairs. Both bedrooms have walk-in closets, and TV's. Pets considered. Rent price does not include utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 546 E Congress Street have any available units?
546 E Congress Street has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 546 E Congress Street have?
Some of 546 E Congress Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 546 E Congress Street currently offering any rent specials?
546 E Congress Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 546 E Congress Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 546 E Congress Street is pet friendly.
Does 546 E Congress Street offer parking?
Yes, 546 E Congress Street does offer parking.
Does 546 E Congress Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 546 E Congress Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 546 E Congress Street have a pool?
No, 546 E Congress Street does not have a pool.
Does 546 E Congress Street have accessible units?
No, 546 E Congress Street does not have accessible units.
Does 546 E Congress Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 546 E Congress Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 546 E Congress Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Links at Georgetown
450 Al Henderson Blvd
Savannah, GA 31419
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr
Savannah, GA 31407
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd
Savannah, GA 31404
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Bowery
515 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street
Savannah, GA 31401
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard
Savannah, GA 31407

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity