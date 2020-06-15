510 East McDonough Street

Amenities

Adjacent to Crawford Square, this Townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District. Minutes to the River, Shopping, Forsyth Park, Restaurants and Cultural Events, the apt sits in a block of both new and historic 19th century homes.



The 1500' main floor living area is perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. A Gourmet Kitchen with new SS appliances (double ovens, gas cooktop, wine cooler, compactor, disposal, bar sink) and a walk-in Pantry. The outdoor entertaining deck begins the large open space for Kitchen, Dining and Living areas . Beautiful gray countertops, a slate gas fireplace and large windows overlook historic homes.

On the 1200' second floor, there is a Master BR with ensuite bath, a linen and clothes closets. Off the Master is Storage Shelving and a large Walk In area that houses new W/D and plenty of room for Exercise, Studio or Grand Walk-In closet. The 2nd BR has a full BA across the hall. The 3rd BR has a columned entry with bay windows overlooking the Square.



This one-of-a-kind Townhouse is filled with natural light, beautiful oak hardwoods, great moldings and stately columns to soaring ceilings. Best is its adjacent courtyard and location on a quiet, safe historic street off Crawford Square where residents meet bi-weekly to celebrate living in such a beautiful historic community. Free permitted parking directly in front of home or carpad space.



