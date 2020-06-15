All apartments in Savannah
Find more places like 510 East McDonough Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
510 East McDonough Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:39 AM

510 East McDonough Street

510 East Mcdonough Street · (912) 349-6698
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Savannah
See all
Downtown Savannah
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

510 East Mcdonough Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$3,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
Adjacent to Crawford Square, this Townhouse comprises the 1st and 2nd floors of a beautiful 20 year old home in the center of the Northern Downtown Historic District. Minutes to the River, Shopping, Forsyth Park, Restaurants and Cultural Events, the apt sits in a block of both new and historic 19th century homes.

The 1500' main floor living area is perfect for entertaining and comfortable living. A Gourmet Kitchen with new SS appliances (double ovens, gas cooktop, wine cooler, compactor, disposal, bar sink) and a walk-in Pantry. The outdoor entertaining deck begins the large open space for Kitchen, Dining and Living areas . Beautiful gray countertops, a slate gas fireplace and large windows overlook historic homes.
On the 1200' second floor, there is a Master BR with ensuite bath, a linen and clothes closets. Off the Master is Storage Shelving and a large Walk In area that houses new W/D and plenty of room for Exercise, Studio or Grand Walk-In closet. The 2nd BR has a full BA across the hall. The 3rd BR has a columned entry with bay windows overlooking the Square.

This one-of-a-kind Townhouse is filled with natural light, beautiful oak hardwoods, great moldings and stately columns to soaring ceilings. Best is its adjacent courtyard and location on a quiet, safe historic street off Crawford Square where residents meet bi-weekly to celebrate living in such a beautiful historic community. Free permitted parking directly in front of home or carpad space.

For more info go to homeonjones.com - or call me directly.

More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/savannah-ga?lid=12370423

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5516891)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 510 East McDonough Street have any available units?
510 East McDonough Street has a unit available for $3,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 510 East McDonough Street have?
Some of 510 East McDonough Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 510 East McDonough Street currently offering any rent specials?
510 East McDonough Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 510 East McDonough Street pet-friendly?
No, 510 East McDonough Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 510 East McDonough Street offer parking?
Yes, 510 East McDonough Street does offer parking.
Does 510 East McDonough Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 510 East McDonough Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 510 East McDonough Street have a pool?
No, 510 East McDonough Street does not have a pool.
Does 510 East McDonough Street have accessible units?
No, 510 East McDonough Street does not have accessible units.
Does 510 East McDonough Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 510 East McDonough Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 510 East McDonough Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr
Savannah, GA 31407
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy
Savannah, GA 31405
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd
Savannah, GA 31419
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206
Savannah, GA 31419
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd
Savannah, GA 31406
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr
Savannah, GA 31406
Bowery
515 Montgomery St
Savannah, GA 31401
The Slate
5798 Ogeechee Rd
Savannah, GA 31405

Similar Pages

Savannah 1 BedroomsSavannah 2 Bedrooms
Savannah Dog Friendly ApartmentsSavannah Pet Friendly Places
Savannah Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Pooler, GABrunswick, GABluffton, SCBeaufort, SCHilton Head Island, SCGarden City, GAGeorgetown, GA
Wilmington Island, GAPort Wentworth, GARichmond Hill, GARincon, GAWhitemarsh Island, GALaurel Bay, SCRidgeland, SC
Hardeeville, SCBloomingdale, GAThunderbolt, GADock Junction, GAHinesville, GAMidway, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown SavannahWilshire Estates Savannah MallWindsor Forest
Paradise ParkChatham Parkway
Leeds Gate Colonial VillageEastside

Apartments Near Colleges

Savannah College of Art and DesignSavannah State University
Armstrong State UniversityCollege of Coastal Georgia
University of South Carolina-Beaufort
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity