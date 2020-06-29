All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 26 2020 at 3:12 AM

412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A

412 Seiler Avenue · (912) 205-5485
Location

412 Seiler Avenue, Savannah, GA 31401
Thomas Square

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 651 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
This newly renovated first floor one bed one bath unit features great historic character, fireplaces, hardwood floors and lots of light. The oversized kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large farm sink and a dishwasher. There is central heat and AC throughout, in-unit washer/dryer and fenced backyard. The property is conveniently located minutes from downtown and walking distance to Green Truck, Baldwin Park and the Starland District.
Pets ok.
4 unit quadplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A have any available units?
412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A have?
Some of 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A pet-friendly?
Yes, 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A is pet friendly.
Does 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A offer parking?
No, 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A does not offer parking.
Does 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A have a pool?
No, 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A has units with dishwashers.
