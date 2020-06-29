412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This newly renovated first floor one bed one bath unit features great historic character, fireplaces, hardwood floors and lots of light. The oversized kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, large farm sink and a dishwasher. There is central heat and AC throughout, in-unit washer/dryer and fenced backyard. The property is conveniently located minutes from downtown and walking distance to Green Truck, Baldwin Park and the Starland District.

Pets ok.

4 unit quadplex