Home
/
Savannah, GA
/
31 Bay Willow Court
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

31 Bay Willow Court

31 Bay Willow Court · No Longer Available
Location

31 Bay Willow Court, Savannah, GA 31407

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
31 Bay Willow
Savannah, GA 31407

Beautiful Brick 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Willow Point in Pooler!

Hampton Series Split Floorplan!

View of Lagoon! 1644 Square Feet – not counting the Big 2-Car Garage!

Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan and Light in Living Room! Separate Dining Area with Chandelier and Decorative Molding!

Decorative Shelf at ceiling level in Living Room! Eat in Kitchen! Kitchen Overlooks Living Room with a Breakfast Bar!

Upgraded 42 inch Cherry Cabinets! Kitchen has Black and Stainless Steel Appliances including a Side-by-side Fridge w/Ice & Water in Door, Smooth-Top Stove, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave Oven and Disposal! Separate Shower and Tub in Master Bath with a Two-Sink Vanity!

Lots of Windows! Full Free Access to the Fabulous 5000 SF Recreational Complex Amenities with Resort-style Swimming Pool, Giant Water Slide, Children's Spray Pool, Fitness Center and Tennis Courts!

Rent - $1540

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31 Bay Willow Court have any available units?
31 Bay Willow Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 31 Bay Willow Court have?
Some of 31 Bay Willow Court's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31 Bay Willow Court currently offering any rent specials?
31 Bay Willow Court isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31 Bay Willow Court pet-friendly?
No, 31 Bay Willow Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 31 Bay Willow Court offer parking?
Yes, 31 Bay Willow Court does offer parking.
Does 31 Bay Willow Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31 Bay Willow Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31 Bay Willow Court have a pool?
Yes, 31 Bay Willow Court has a pool.
Does 31 Bay Willow Court have accessible units?
No, 31 Bay Willow Court does not have accessible units.
Does 31 Bay Willow Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31 Bay Willow Court has units with dishwashers.
