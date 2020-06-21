31 Bay Willow Court

Amenities

31 Bay Willow

Savannah, GA 31407



Beautiful Brick 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Willow Point in Pooler!



Hampton Series Split Floorplan!



View of Lagoon! 1644 Square Feet – not counting the Big 2-Car Garage!



Vaulted Ceiling with Ceiling Fan and Light in Living Room! Separate Dining Area with Chandelier and Decorative Molding!



Decorative Shelf at ceiling level in Living Room! Eat in Kitchen! Kitchen Overlooks Living Room with a Breakfast Bar!



Upgraded 42 inch Cherry Cabinets! Kitchen has Black and Stainless Steel Appliances including a Side-by-side Fridge w/Ice & Water in Door, Smooth-Top Stove, Dishwasher, Built-in Microwave Oven and Disposal! Separate Shower and Tub in Master Bath with a Two-Sink Vanity!



Lots of Windows! Full Free Access to the Fabulous 5000 SF Recreational Complex Amenities with Resort-style Swimming Pool, Giant Water Slide, Children's Spray Pool, Fitness Center and Tennis Courts!



Rent - $1540