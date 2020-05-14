All apartments in Savannah
Last updated June 6 2020 at 1:28 AM

2216 Whitaker Street

2216 Whitaker Street · (912) 777-4560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2216 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Metropolitan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,600

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Just blocks away from amazing neighborhood dining and entertainment in Starland, is this 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit loaded with historic charm and modern finishes. It features decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors and numerous built-ins plus, an amazing kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. With a washer and dryer within the unit, off street parking, and a darling porch for outside entertaining, this is one that is not to be missed! Utilities average $160 a month. Available mid June. (No showings at this time due to the COVID 19 restrictions)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2216 Whitaker Street have any available units?
2216 Whitaker Street has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 2216 Whitaker Street have?
Some of 2216 Whitaker Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2216 Whitaker Street currently offering any rent specials?
2216 Whitaker Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2216 Whitaker Street pet-friendly?
No, 2216 Whitaker Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 2216 Whitaker Street offer parking?
Yes, 2216 Whitaker Street does offer parking.
Does 2216 Whitaker Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2216 Whitaker Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2216 Whitaker Street have a pool?
No, 2216 Whitaker Street does not have a pool.
Does 2216 Whitaker Street have accessible units?
No, 2216 Whitaker Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2216 Whitaker Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2216 Whitaker Street has units with dishwashers.
