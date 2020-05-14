2216 Whitaker Street

Amenities

Just blocks away from amazing neighborhood dining and entertainment in Starland, is this 2 bedroom, 1 bath unit loaded with historic charm and modern finishes. It features decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors and numerous built-ins plus, an amazing kitchen with quartz counter tops, stainless appliances and a breakfast bar. With a washer and dryer within the unit, off street parking, and a darling porch for outside entertaining, this is one that is not to be missed! Utilities average $160 a month. Available mid June. (No showings at this time due to the COVID 19 restrictions)