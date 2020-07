Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

This newly renovated one bedroom, one bath is on the first floor of a historic home located in Savannah's Victorian District. The unit features original hardwood floors, historic details, brand new fixtures and appliances including front loading washer/dryer. The kitchen has brand new stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and the unit has central heat and AC. The property is located only a few minutes to Forsyth Park and SCAD's fashion buildings.

Pets OK.

No Smoking