Last updated July 1 2020 at 11:40 PM

208 E Jones Street

208 East Jones Street · (912) 777-4560
Location

208 East Jones Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 6 · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1152 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
Look upon picturesque Jones Street from on a wrought iron balcony located in this spacious yet charming one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms condo. Fully furnished, this unit exudes classic elegance with its decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors, ample built-ins and arched doorways. An open living space leads to the kitchen featuring sleek modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and counter space for days. The light-filled bedroom includes a built-in shelving space and the bathroom features dream worthy vanity and garden tub with separate shower. The outdoor space is not to be missed with access to a shared courtyard complete with lush foliage and brick patio. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 E Jones Street have any available units?
208 E Jones Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 E Jones Street have?
Some of 208 E Jones Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 E Jones Street currently offering any rent specials?
208 E Jones Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 E Jones Street pet-friendly?
No, 208 E Jones Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 208 E Jones Street offer parking?
No, 208 E Jones Street does not offer parking.
Does 208 E Jones Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 208 E Jones Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 E Jones Street have a pool?
No, 208 E Jones Street does not have a pool.
Does 208 E Jones Street have accessible units?
No, 208 E Jones Street does not have accessible units.
Does 208 E Jones Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 E Jones Street has units with dishwashers.
