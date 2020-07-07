208 E Jones Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard

Look upon picturesque Jones Street from on a wrought iron balcony located in this spacious yet charming one bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms condo. Fully furnished, this unit exudes classic elegance with its decorative fireplaces, hardwood floors, ample built-ins and arched doorways. An open living space leads to the kitchen featuring sleek modern cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and counter space for days. The light-filled bedroom includes a built-in shelving space and the bathroom features dream worthy vanity and garden tub with separate shower. The outdoor space is not to be missed with access to a shared courtyard complete with lush foliage and brick patio. Available now!