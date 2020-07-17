All apartments in Savannah
Last updated July 7 2020 at 4:43 PM

1415 Jefferson Street

1415 Jefferson St · (912) 205-5485
Location

1415 Jefferson St, Savannah, GA 31401
Metropolitan

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,975

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1336 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
This beautifully renovated three bedroom, one bath, second floor unit is located blocks from Forsyth Park in Savannah's Victorian District. The building features historic character, original hardwood floors and lots of great light. The front balcony is great for morning coffee or listen to the birds in the nearby trees. The kitchen is fully updated with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The unit has central heat/AC and front loading washer and dryer. The property is located a short distance to downtown Savannah, SCAD buildings, shops and restaurants. There is free street parking and a shared courtyard.
Pets OK
2 unit duplex

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1415 Jefferson Street have any available units?
1415 Jefferson Street has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 1415 Jefferson Street have?
Some of 1415 Jefferson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1415 Jefferson Street currently offering any rent specials?
1415 Jefferson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1415 Jefferson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1415 Jefferson Street is pet friendly.
Does 1415 Jefferson Street offer parking?
No, 1415 Jefferson Street does not offer parking.
Does 1415 Jefferson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1415 Jefferson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1415 Jefferson Street have a pool?
No, 1415 Jefferson Street does not have a pool.
Does 1415 Jefferson Street have accessible units?
No, 1415 Jefferson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1415 Jefferson Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1415 Jefferson Street has units with dishwashers.
