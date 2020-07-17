1415 Jefferson Street

Amenities

This beautifully renovated three bedroom, one bath, second floor unit is located blocks from Forsyth Park in Savannah's Victorian District. The building features historic character, original hardwood floors and lots of great light. The front balcony is great for morning coffee or listen to the birds in the nearby trees. The kitchen is fully updated with marble countertops, stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and microwave. The unit has central heat/AC and front loading washer and dryer. The property is located a short distance to downtown Savannah, SCAD buildings, shops and restaurants. There is free street parking and a shared courtyard.

Pets OK

2 unit duplex