Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex is a part of trendsetting development, The Jefferson at West Henry. Large modern kitchen and living space with updated bathroom maintains all the charm and character of original structure. Gated parking with 24 hr surveillance and washer and dryer included. Located in the rapidly developing West Victorian District, minutes away from Historic Downtown and Starland District. Don't miss your opportunity to be a part of something new! Security system provided. 1/2 off first month's rent and $200.00 off 1 month's rent when you refer a friend with a signed lease. Limited availability showings.