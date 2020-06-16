1211 HABERSHAM ST.

Amenities

Fantastic 2 bedroom, 1 bath 1st floor apartment. Generous front porch, original heart pine floors, central heat and air, plenty of closet space and all appliances including washer and dryer! Close to several SCAD classrooms, Anderson hall is just 2 blocks away. Just 3 blocks to Forsyth Park or Kroger Grocery. No need for a vehicle, walk or bike to the best of Savannah. Available August 1st

4 unit multi-family home. *Full exterior renovation recently completed! A fresh look for this handsome building!!*