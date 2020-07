Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities

Large 3 bedroom/2 bathroom upstairs unit for rent. Separate living room and dining room, and a balcony in the front and back. Unit has washer and dryer as well as a dishwasher. Convenient location, just minutes from downtown Savannah. Call or text Wynn Martin at 912-220-9806 for more information or to set up a showing.