111 Paradise Drive

Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath rental conveniently located off White Bluff Rd in Savannah. Home features an updated kitchen, screen porch, hidden workshop, family room and additional room that can be used as another family room or office with beautiful wood on the walls. You can sit and enjoy the summer evenings on the screened in back porch and private back yard. Conveniently located to schools, shopping and restaurants. Owner will allow no more than 2 cats only with additional nonrefundable pet fee.