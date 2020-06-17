All apartments in Savannah
111 Paradise Drive

111 Paradise Drive · (912) 667-9147
Location

111 Paradise Drive, Savannah, GA 31406
Paradise Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1463 sqft

Amenities

Cozy 3 bedroom/2 bath rental conveniently located off White Bluff Rd in Savannah. Home features an updated kitchen, screen porch, hidden workshop, family room and additional room that can be used as another family room or office with beautiful wood on the walls. You can sit and enjoy the summer evenings on the screened in back porch and private back yard. Conveniently located to schools, shopping and restaurants. Owner will allow no more than 2 cats only with additional nonrefundable pet fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
limit: 2
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 111 Paradise Drive have any available units?
111 Paradise Drive has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 111 Paradise Drive have?
Some of 111 Paradise Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 111 Paradise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
111 Paradise Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 111 Paradise Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 111 Paradise Drive is pet friendly.
Does 111 Paradise Drive offer parking?
No, 111 Paradise Drive does not offer parking.
Does 111 Paradise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 111 Paradise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 111 Paradise Drive have a pool?
No, 111 Paradise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 111 Paradise Drive have accessible units?
No, 111 Paradise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 111 Paradise Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 111 Paradise Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
