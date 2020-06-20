105 W Duffy Street

Amenities

FABULOUS Historic Downtown Savannah Location - only 1 block from Forsyth Park!



First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Apartment!



Victorian Era building with beautiful Architecture and Gothic Stained Glass Windows in the Living Room.



Decorative Fireplace in Living Room and in front Bedroom! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors throughout the main Living Area!



Both Bedrooms are Masters; each having its own Bathroom!



1/2 bath in Hall!



Kitchen Appliances Include a Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Disposal!



Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Included in the Rent!



Deck off Kitchen leads to Backyard!



Off-street parking (1 spot) in lane behind house!



Located on a quiet street with plenty of on-street (and off street) parking, this apartment is walking distance to Eckburg Hall and Number Nine, SCAD’s Design/Fashion Buildings. Also 1 block to Sentient Bean, Brighter Day, The Black Rabbit, White Whale Craft Beer, Sandfly BBQ, Betty Bombers, and Local 11 Ten. This is a fabulous location!