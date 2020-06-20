All apartments in Savannah
105 W Duffy Street
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

105 W Duffy Street

105 West Duffy Street · No Longer Available
Location

105 West Duffy Street, Savannah, GA 31401
Victorian District-West

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
FABULOUS Historic Downtown Savannah Location - only 1 block from Forsyth Park!

First Floor 2 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath Apartment!

Victorian Era building with beautiful Architecture and Gothic Stained Glass Windows in the Living Room.

Decorative Fireplace in Living Room and in front Bedroom! Gorgeous Hardwood Floors throughout the main Living Area!

Both Bedrooms are Masters; each having its own Bathroom!

1/2 bath in Hall!

Kitchen Appliances Include a Refrigerator, Stove, Dishwasher and Disposal!

Full-Sized Washer and Dryer Included in the Rent!

Deck off Kitchen leads to Backyard!

Off-street parking (1 spot) in lane behind house!

Located on a quiet street with plenty of on-street (and off street) parking, this apartment is walking distance to Eckburg Hall and Number Nine, SCAD’s Design/Fashion Buildings. Also 1 block to Sentient Bean, Brighter Day, The Black Rabbit, White Whale Craft Beer, Sandfly BBQ, Betty Bombers, and Local 11 Ten. This is a fabulous location!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 105 W Duffy Street have any available units?
105 W Duffy Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Savannah, GA.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 105 W Duffy Street have?
Some of 105 W Duffy Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 105 W Duffy Street currently offering any rent specials?
105 W Duffy Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 105 W Duffy Street pet-friendly?
No, 105 W Duffy Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 105 W Duffy Street offer parking?
Yes, 105 W Duffy Street does offer parking.
Does 105 W Duffy Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 105 W Duffy Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 105 W Duffy Street have a pool?
No, 105 W Duffy Street does not have a pool.
Does 105 W Duffy Street have accessible units?
No, 105 W Duffy Street does not have accessible units.
Does 105 W Duffy Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 105 W Duffy Street has units with dishwashers.
