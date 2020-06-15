All apartments in Savannah
10 Bushwood Drive
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 28 2020 at 2:44 AM

10 Bushwood Drive

10 Bushwood Drive · (912) 412-7442
Location

10 Bushwood Drive, Savannah, GA 31322

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2450 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Spacious, 3 Story home ready for move in. Formal Living & Dining Spaces, Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast area over looking the Family Room with Fireplace all on the main level. Second story featuring Master bedroom with 2 additional guest bedrooms connected with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Loft space and laundry area. Third story has over sized 4th bedroom with another full bathroom. Detached 2 car garage. Amenity filled community with community square across the street. Small pet friendly <25# Home is in close proximity to places of business, shopping, restaurants, entertainment facilities and major roadways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 Bushwood Drive have any available units?
10 Bushwood Drive has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 Bushwood Drive have?
Some of 10 Bushwood Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 Bushwood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10 Bushwood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 Bushwood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10 Bushwood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10 Bushwood Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10 Bushwood Drive does offer parking.
Does 10 Bushwood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 Bushwood Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 Bushwood Drive have a pool?
No, 10 Bushwood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10 Bushwood Drive have accessible units?
No, 10 Bushwood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10 Bushwood Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 Bushwood Drive has units with dishwashers.
