10 Bushwood Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Spacious, 3 Story home ready for move in. Formal Living & Dining Spaces, Kitchen with breakfast bar and breakfast area over looking the Family Room with Fireplace all on the main level. Second story featuring Master bedroom with 2 additional guest bedrooms connected with a Jack-n-Jill bathroom. Loft space and laundry area. Third story has over sized 4th bedroom with another full bathroom. Detached 2 car garage. Amenity filled community with community square across the street. Small pet friendly <25# Home is in close proximity to places of business, shopping, restaurants, entertainment facilities and major roadways.