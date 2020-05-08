All apartments in Savannah
1 1/2 E Gordon St

1 1/2 E Gordon St · (912) 257-4050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1 1/2 E Gordon St, Savannah, GA 31401
Downtown Savannah

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 2 baths, $2250 · Avail. now

$2,250

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1225 sqft

Amenities

Property Amenities
Recently renovated large garden level rental overlooking Monterrey Square, steps to Forsyth Park, at the corner of Gordon and Bull streets. Enjoy the perfect blend of timeless elements and modern upgrades. Polished concrete floors, original exposed masonry walls, original decorative fireplace. New fixtures, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer. En-suite bath for each bedroom, with the larger Master including a separate shower AND a soaking tub. 1,225 sqft

$2250 for 2 tenants. Unfurnished. Utilities not included.

*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Hospitality, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5823278)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 1/2 E Gordon St have any available units?
1 1/2 E Gordon St has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does 1 1/2 E Gordon St have?
Some of 1 1/2 E Gordon St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 1/2 E Gordon St currently offering any rent specials?
1 1/2 E Gordon St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 1/2 E Gordon St pet-friendly?
No, 1 1/2 E Gordon St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Savannah.
Does 1 1/2 E Gordon St offer parking?
No, 1 1/2 E Gordon St does not offer parking.
Does 1 1/2 E Gordon St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1 1/2 E Gordon St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 1/2 E Gordon St have a pool?
No, 1 1/2 E Gordon St does not have a pool.
Does 1 1/2 E Gordon St have accessible units?
No, 1 1/2 E Gordon St does not have accessible units.
Does 1 1/2 E Gordon St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 1/2 E Gordon St has units with dishwashers.
