1 1/2 E Gordon St

Recently renovated large garden level rental overlooking Monterrey Square, steps to Forsyth Park, at the corner of Gordon and Bull streets. Enjoy the perfect blend of timeless elements and modern upgrades. Polished concrete floors, original exposed masonry walls, original decorative fireplace. New fixtures, stainless steel appliances, full size washer/dryer. En-suite bath for each bedroom, with the larger Master including a separate shower AND a soaking tub. 1,225 sqft



$2250 for 2 tenants. Unfurnished. Utilities not included.



*In Partnership with Lucky Savannah Hospitality, where over 200 furnished rentals are successfully managed in the city's Historic District.*



No Pets Allowed



