Vickers Historic Roswell

Amenities

Unit Amenities furnished stainless steel air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar courtyard internet cafe elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage garage guest parking internet access key fob access new construction online portal package receiving trash valet yoga dog park

Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience. Set in the heart of flourishing downtown Roswell, Vickers residents enjoy spacious floor plans with thoughtfully designed details and modern amenities, steps from Roswell's lively community. Whatever your stage in life, this is where it happens. Come home to Vickers. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.