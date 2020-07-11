Vickers Historic Roswell

Lease Length: 7, 8, 12, 13 months Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds (These requirements and fees do not apply to service/assistive animals)
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered And Gated Parking: 1 Space Per Bedroom.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.