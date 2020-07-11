All apartments in Roswell
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Vickers Historic Roswell

1180 Canton St · (470) 400-0059
Rent Special
6 weeks free on 12 month leases! *call for details
Location

1180 Canton St, Roswell, GA 30075

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 114 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,569

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

Unit 228 · Avail. Aug 1

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 110 · Avail. Jul 30

$2,644

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1129 sqft

See 9+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 222 · Avail. now

$3,810

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1908 sqft

Unit 322 · Avail. now

$3,860

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1893 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. now

$3,945

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1908 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Vickers Historic Roswell.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
furnished
stainless steel
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
internet cafe
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
guest parking
internet access
key fob access
new construction
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
yoga
dog park
Canton Street is calling. At Vickers, modern luxury meets historic charm, sophistication meets convenience. Set in the heart of flourishing downtown Roswell, Vickers residents enjoy spacious floor plans with thoughtfully designed details and modern amenities, steps from Roswell's lively community. Whatever your stage in life, this is where it happens. Come home to Vickers. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7, 8, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300 OAC
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds (These requirements and fees do not apply to service/assistive animals)
Parking Details: Garage lot. Covered And Gated Parking: 1 Space Per Bedroom.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Vickers Historic Roswell have any available units?
Vickers Historic Roswell has 16 units available starting at $2,569 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does Vickers Historic Roswell have?
Some of Vickers Historic Roswell's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Vickers Historic Roswell currently offering any rent specials?
Vickers Historic Roswell is offering the following rent specials: 6 weeks free on 12 month leases! *call for details
Is Vickers Historic Roswell pet-friendly?
Yes, Vickers Historic Roswell is pet friendly.
Does Vickers Historic Roswell offer parking?
Yes, Vickers Historic Roswell offers parking.
Does Vickers Historic Roswell have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Vickers Historic Roswell offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Vickers Historic Roswell have a pool?
No, Vickers Historic Roswell does not have a pool.
Does Vickers Historic Roswell have accessible units?
No, Vickers Historic Roswell does not have accessible units.
Does Vickers Historic Roswell have units with dishwashers?
No, Vickers Historic Roswell does not have units with dishwashers.
