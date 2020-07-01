All apartments in Roswell
9480 Coleman Road

9480 Coleman Road · No Longer Available
Location

9480 Coleman Road, Roswell, GA 30075

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Gorgeous 4 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home is ready for new residents! Beautifully landscaped homesite with a covered deck, a gourmet applianced kitchen with lots of upgrades and a big breakfast nook overlooking the backyard oasis. The formal living and dining rooms plus a spacious family room feature hardwood flooring and built-in cabinetry and shelving. This is a perfect home for entertaining! Deposit determined by credit score. Applicant to verify school. Renters insurance required.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9480 Coleman Road have any available units?
9480 Coleman Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
Is 9480 Coleman Road currently offering any rent specials?
9480 Coleman Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9480 Coleman Road pet-friendly?
No, 9480 Coleman Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Roswell.
Does 9480 Coleman Road offer parking?
No, 9480 Coleman Road does not offer parking.
Does 9480 Coleman Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9480 Coleman Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9480 Coleman Road have a pool?
No, 9480 Coleman Road does not have a pool.
Does 9480 Coleman Road have accessible units?
No, 9480 Coleman Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9480 Coleman Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9480 Coleman Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9480 Coleman Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 9480 Coleman Road does not have units with air conditioning.

