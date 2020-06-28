945 Cranberry Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Beautiful brick front home located minutes from GA 400 and to NorthPoint Parkway. Top Fulton County Schools. Beautiful deck in the backyard with easy access to Big Creek Greenway. Bonus room on the first floor. Original hardwood for the entire first floor. Granite countertops in the spacious kitchen with open view to the family room and lots of cabinets and SS appliances. Perfect for the entertainer in you. Huge deck for entertaining and side yard for kids play area. Unfinished basement and storage shed. Fully wired home security system. A beautiful home inside and out