Beautiful brick front home located minutes from GA 400 and to NorthPoint Parkway. Top Fulton County Schools. Beautiful deck in the backyard with easy access to Big Creek Greenway. Bonus room on the first floor. Original hardwood for the entire first floor. Granite countertops in the spacious kitchen with open view to the family room and lots of cabinets and SS appliances. Perfect for the entertainer in you. Huge deck for entertaining and side yard for kids play area. Unfinished basement and storage shed. Fully wired home security system. A beautiful home inside and out
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 945 Cranberry Creek have any available units?
945 Cranberry Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Roswell, GA.
How much is rent in Roswell, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Roswell Rent Report.
What amenities does 945 Cranberry Creek have?
Some of 945 Cranberry Creek's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 945 Cranberry Creek currently offering any rent specials?
945 Cranberry Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.